Southeast Peninsula Search Leads To Seizure Of “Weed And Coke”

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 06, 2017 (RSCNPF): A combined Search Operation by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU), the Anti-Drug Unit and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force in the vicinity of the ferry landing on the Southeast Peninsula has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

The Search Operation conducted on Sunday (February 5) resulted in the discovery and seizure of a box containing approximately ten(10) pounds of Marijuana and approximately two (2) pounds of Cocaine

The street value for the seizure is estimated at EC$279,864 for the marijuana and EC$89,100.00 for the cocaine.

Three persons were detained, interviewed and later released. No one has been charged in relation to this find.

This seizure comes on the heels of one in January in which an arriving passenger at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport was stopped and found to be carrying a quantity of cocaine in his stomach.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley commenting on the seizure said,” I commend our officers for their work in analyzing information and intelligence. The process of making any seizure especially of this size requires diligence in sifting through, and patience in waiting for the right opportunity.” He added, “our teams are delivering, and I commend them, but we will need the support of community for continued success. I remind you, if you see something, say something. We are all in this fight together.”