“In The Spirit Of Christmas” Begins Tonight

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 05, 2016 (SKNIS): The cheer of the Christmas season and the sounds of traditional carols are expected to fill the air around downtown Basseterre, as the popular “In the Spirit of Christmas” programme returns tonight (Monday, December 05) at 7:30 p.m. at the Circus.

Monday’s staging will feature a number of entertaining performances by the 2016 Kittitian Superstar, Tariq Drew, songs by Dawn Williams, Kayla Bass, and a dance by the group Poise. The nightly event, which runs up until December 08, will also feature performances from contestants in this year’s carnival swimwear, queen and GQ competitions, Her Majesty’s Prison Rehabilitation Band, Radical Praise Band and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Band.

The Department of Culture has hosted the concerts annually for some 21 years, said Julien Broadbelt, who is assisting with the organization of this year’s event. She explained that the aim of the event is to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ – which she said is sometimes overlooked by some persons who anticipate the J’ouvert and other festivities associated with the carnival revelry. Christmas Day is observed on December 25 in St. Kitts and Nevis and is usually followed by street jamming at J’ouvert on December 26, provided that the day does not fall on a Sunday.

“The whole activity (In the Spirit of Christmas) is accepted well and people look forward to it,” Ms. Broadbelt said.

The nightly concerts are free.