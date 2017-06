Photo from Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris, the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with a delegation recently visited I-Mei Foods Co., one of Taiwan’s largest food companies and store chains, for the final leg of an official visit to Taiwan between June 5-9 at the invitation of Taiwan’s government. See more at http://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3184003.