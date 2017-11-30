St. Kitts and Nevis government to present tax-free budget Dec. 6

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Parliamentarians in St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to return to the National Assembly Dec. 6, at which time the Draft Estimates for 2018 will be laid before the Honourable House and the Appropriation Bill for 2018 will be debated.

The Appropriation Bill provides for the social services of St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis for the upcoming financial year.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris made the announcement during his press conference on Nov. 29 at Government Headquarters.

Next Wednesday’s convening of the National Assembly will mark the ninth meeting of the Honourable House for 2017.

“In keeping with our track record, we are expecting and we will know for certain on the 6th of December, since we have not yet finalized—the historic budget will be tax-free, notwithstanding the damage and provision in the budget for the reconstruction works on several of the sectors impacted [by hurricanes Irma and Maria], such as the Old Road Bay project, the fisheries project, [and] the resurfacing of our Island main road,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The prime minister also reported that “the fiscal situation is in incredibly good health and the economy is moving in the right direction. For the record, there has been no other time in the history of government [in St. Kitts and Nevis] where so much good is being done for so many people.”

Last year on Dec. 7, Prime Minister Harris presented his Team Unity administration’s 2017 Budget, which allocated EC$712.9 million to both recurrent and capital expenditures.