St. Kitts and Nevis opens Canadian high commission to strengthen diplomatic relation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2017 – The minister of foreign affairs says the presence of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to grow favourably in Canada, as the federation is set to open a high commission in Ottawa on Friday, which will further expand the diplomatic footprint of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, minister of foreign affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said that he expects the opening of the high commission “to be a really significant step in our diplomatic push as we reengage with Canada and as we repair our relationship with one of our oldest allies.

“It is a strong signal to our nationals and friends across Canada and to the Canadian government itself that we value this relationship and do not take it lightly,” Brantley said. “It is testament to the government and the ministry’s strategic vision on consolidating its partnerships with key allies,” he said while making an address during the June 13 sitting of the National Assembly.

“In the presence of nationals, colleagues and high level representatives from the Canadian government, we will open a door to a new future of engagements – a new era of friendship. Mr. Speaker, I wish to highlight that this all comes amidst Canada’s celebration of 150 years of confederation, [and] that our official opening is occurring during such a special year for our friends, cannot be underestimated.”

The foreign affairs minister echoed his delight in joining Canada to celebrate such an important milestone in the country’s history. He added that in the Western Hemisphere and across the world, changes are occurring that are “forcing states to recalibrate and reinforce their relations,” and, as such, St. Kitts and Nevis should not be immune from this exercise.

“On issues ranging from climate change to public health to food security to renewable energy to trade and investment, Canada and St. Kitts and Nevis’ interests are aligned,” Brantley said. “Canada’s hosting of the G7 Summit in 2018 and its possible candidacy for a seat on the United Nation’s Security Council in 2021 should auger well for small island states such as St. Kitts and Nevis. Faced with this opportunity, we look forward to ushering in increased cooperation and convergence on shared priority areas, which will redound to the benefit of the people of our federation.”

Brantley said that he is extremely proud that the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis will now be “reengaging in a formal way with Canada with the official opening of the federation’s high commission in Ottawa.” He used the occasion to invite all nationals who are in the Ottawa area and its environs to attend the ceremony.