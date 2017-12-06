SKNIS Photo: View at Park Hyatt

St. Kitts and Nevis ready to welcome world, says PM in budget address

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis is ready to welcome visitors from near and far, says Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris during his 2018 Budget Address, noting that the addition of Park Hyatt St. Kitts will no doubt aid in this endeavour. Stemming from the opening of its doors, the prime minister said that the “economy is poised to again further the momentum from a steady flow of high-end discerning visitors.”

He added that it was just two weeks ago that the Park Hyatt St. Kitts had its grand opening. It is “the newest piece of prime real estate that will provide premier accommodation that meet the needs of our discerning group of high-net worth travellers,” he said. “[The Park Hyatt] has successfully increased our room capacity by an additional 126 luxury rooms. We have made history here, Mr. Speaker, with the opening of the first Park Hyatt in the Caribbean. It is worth repeating that this hotel has raised the profile of our country as a premier tourist destination in a highly competitive global travel market. This augurs well for the sustainability of our tourism industry and our country as a whole.”

The prime minister said that the government strongly supported the successful completion of the hotel “because at the heart of this development are the benefits for hundreds of Kittitians and Nevisians. During the construction phase, employment peaked at over 800 [people] against a modest 77 in 2014,” he said. “Now that the hotel is operational, the benefits will be sustained through the direct employment of approximately 320 [people], of which a solid 93 percent are citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The benefits would also be multiplied as our citizens take advantage of the opportunities to provide ancillary services for the hotel.”

The hotel is set at the Christophe Harbour development on Banana Bay. According to its website, “Park Hyatt St. Kitts offers the unparalleled Park Hyatt experience for discerning leisure travellers to this idyllic destination in the West Indies. Park Hyatt St. Kitts is a luxury resort nestled on a secluded area offering golden sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, overlooking The Narrows – a majestic straight separating St. Kitts and its volcanic sister-island of Nevis.”