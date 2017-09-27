Photo: Foreign Minister the Honourable Mark Brantley (left) and Her Excellency Retno Marsudi (right), foreign minister of Indonesia

St. Kitts and Nevis signs visa waiver agreement with the Republic of Indonesia

From SKNIS

MOFA – To bring the curtain down on a vigorous schedule of bilateral engagements in the margins of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister the Honourable Mark Brantley, on behalf of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, signed a reciprocal waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports with Her Excellency Retno Marsudi, foreign minister of Indonesia.

This agreement builds on the unilateral decision by the government of Indonesia to exempt holders of ordinary passports of St. Kitts and Nevis through Indonesia’s presidential decree in 2016. Therefore, all nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis can travel without hassle to the Republic of Indonesia for leisure and for cultural exchange.

In fact, this is a critical move for the people-centered Team Unity government, said Minister Brantley, as it continues to vigorously implement “people-to-people" diplomacy as a fundamental component of the federation’s strategy to expand the country’s global diplomatic footprint.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis considers Indonesia a close friend in the South-South cooperation system. Indonesia has been active and visible in St. Kitts and Nevis. The most recent manifestation of strong bilateral cooperation was the execution of the Batik-making skills workshop hosted by Indonesia in both St. Kitts and Nevis in May 2017.

More than 60 nationals of the federation benefited from the exercise and Indonesia promised to provide the opportunity for the top participants to attend a similar course in Indonesia in the very near future.