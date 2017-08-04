St. Kitts and Nevis working to become first in OECS-CARICOM to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis is proclaimed to be on par with becoming the first country in the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), CARICOM, and the Americas, outside of Cuba, to bring an end to mother-to-child transmission with respect to HIV, as indicated by health officials from the across the region.

The statement was made during the prime minister’s monthly press conference Aug. 2 by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, who recently attended a forum in New York, United States of America (USA), geared at promoting partnership for expanding healthcare to every Caribbean woman, every Caribbean child. Harris attended the forum in his capacity as lead head in the Quasi CARICOM cabinet with responsibility for human resource development, health and HIV.

“This is a most significant achievement and while some work and tests are still being finalized, the fact that this information was shared publicly in a setting like that speaks to the confidence … the authorities have with respect to this development in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said. “So, we are taking leadership. It doesn’t mean that all is well or perfect in our fight and battle with respect to HIV and other health issues, but it means that on this particular indicator, we are top of the class and we hope that this preliminary finding will in fact come to fruition very shortly. This acclaim, noteworthy as it is, could be another important one for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to enjoy.”

Harris, who was accompanied by in the minister of state with responsibility for health, the Hon. Senator Wendy Phipps, said that they met with a number of donor agencies, including the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiatives personalities, “to see how we could procure further assistance and support for the CARICOM region as a whole to advance the development of healthcare.

“We had very useful discussions with [former p]resident Clinton, not only on matters of health, but issues of global interest, including the security situation in the region and how he can utilize his considerable clout as a popular 42nd president of the USA to assist the Caribbean, particularly, in the context that 95 percent of all guns and ammunition located in illegal activities are attributed to production in the USA,” he said, adding that the matter of safety and security is one which Clinton has agreed to “undertake to give study and support.”