Photo: Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry-Morton

St. Kitts doing its part to sustain its tourism amid climate change issues

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The 2017 Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum currently underway in St. Kitts comes at an ideal time since the Caribbean felt the effects of climate change as exemplified with the passages of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Climate change can have a tremendous impact on tourism and St. Kitts is doing its part to sustain its tourism product despite of this, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry Morton.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum Dec. 11, Morton said that the economic benefits of the industry are unquestionable. She said that tourism has the power to transform economies and livelihoods for the better. Conversely, it can destroy cultures and communities. She added that it is up to the citizens, individually and collectively, to manage it responsibly to ensure the former and prevent the latter.

“We need not delude ourselves,” she said. “We know that tourism activity, when not properly managed, feeds climate change. Despite what some sceptics may say, there is ample evidence that some tourism related activity is inexorably linked to climate change.”

The permanent secretary added that tourism, therefore, must play an integral role in the global response to climate change, “a charge the St. Kitts Ministry of Tourism takes very seriously,” she said, adding that because of its transversal nature, “tourism is unique in the number of lives and sectors it touches, including agriculture, retail, manufacturing, construction, accommodations, attractions, entertainment, transportation and the list goes on.”

It was said that that there must be a collective effort to reduce the environmental footprint of the diverse activities that relate to tourism.

“Across economic sectors and across national and regional boundaries, our responses to climate change and sea level rise must be coordinated with and integrated into existing polices of socioeconomic development and environmental conservation, so we can facilitate both sustainable development and sustainable tourism,” Morton said.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pursuing a dual approach to cross sector development by building resilience and security into the existing infrastructure and sector activities, and implementing fundamental systemic change in institutions and approaches to traditional activities such as tourism and agriculture, Morton said. “At the Ministry of Tourism, specifically, we have embarked upon a decidedly pro-people and pro-planet approach to tourism, which we are convinced will help to build awareness and grow a more sustainable tourism product.”