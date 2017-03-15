St. Kitts And Nevis Celebrates World Glaucoma Week 2017 With Activities Geared At Promoting Healthy Lifestyles

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2017 (SKNIS): Word Glaucoma Week 2017 is being observed in St. Kitts and Nevis with a week of activities that is geared towards ensuring that citizens and residents practice healthy lifestyles, especially as it relates to the preservation of eye sight.

The Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with responsibility for Health, declared World Glaucoma Week 2017 officially open in St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, March 14, adding that it is important for persons to get their necessary checkups.

“We must all be reminded of the need to preserve our vision, to police our health, and not take our eyesight for granted. In this way, we would be a healthier Nation with our people living more industrious, productive and independent lives for longer periods of time. The Ministries also urge everyone to get regular vision checks in order to increase our chances of preserving our vision for as long as possible,” said Minister Phipps.

She outlined a number of activities to be held in the federation to celebrate the week starting with a Glaucoma video and lecture presentation at the Eye Clinic at Joseph N France General Hospital, today, Tuesday, March 14. Two events are planned for Wednesday, March 15, namely, a Lecture discussion at 9:00 a.m. by Ms. Juletta Fyfield on “Living with Glaucoma”; and a visit to the Cardin Home. On Thursday, March 16, there will be a Glaucoma awareness walk from Best Buy Supermarket, through the Roundabout at Camps, and east along the FT Williams Highway towards the RL Bradshaw International Airport, as well as a Glaucoma Awareness T-shirt Day on Friday, March 17.

Minister Phipps used the occasion to invite all to participate in the activities.

“As was done with last year’s celebration of World Glaucoma Week, the Federal Ministries of Health encourage all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to support the various educational and promotional activities being staged for World Glaucoma Week by the staff of the Eye Clinic at the JN France General Hospital,” she said.

World Glaucoma Week, 201, is celebrated under the theme: “B.I.G. – Beat Invisible Glaucoma” from March 12-18. It commenced in March 2010 and is a joint initiative between the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Association (WGPA). Minister Phipps noted that it was started in an effort to achieve global awareness of glaucoma as the “Silent Thief of Sight”.