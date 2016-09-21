St. Kitts And Nevis And Federal Republic Of Germany Ratify Agreement On Exchange Of Information On Tax Matters

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2016 (SKNIS) —On its 33rd anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2016, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis signed the Instrument of Ratification with the Federal Republic of Germany on assistance in civil and criminal tax matters through exchange of information at Camp Springfield in Basseterre.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that St. Kitts and Nevis appreciates signing the Instrument of Ratification because it is a responsible member of the international community that believes in accountability, transparency and good governance with other member states. He said that in an era where issues such as correspondent banking is a topical subject, putting in place this necessary instrument of ratification becomes even more significant.

Signing on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, Lutz H. Görgens, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, thanked the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis for its cooperation in signing the instrument, while emphasizing its importance in today’s world.

The Agreement was negotiated between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and laid in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis on August 18, 2014.