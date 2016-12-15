St. Kitts And Nevis Signs Agreement For Supply Of CCTV Equipment With VIVOTEK

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 14, 2016 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is one step closer to establishing its own Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) System, as the Signing of Sales Agreement for Supply of CCTV Equipment with VIVOTEK took place on Wednesday, December 14, at Government Headquarters.

The project is one entered into by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) in an effort to help curb the crime situation in the Federation.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, hailed the signing as one step closer to the realization of the CCTV Programme being implemented in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are happy that the resources have passed and that the necessary legalities have been complied with to ensure that we have a framework in which the actions that are to follow would take place,” said the national security minister. “We look forward to this being implemented speedily without delay because the country really, in a real sense cannot wait to experience the benefits from this – both its deterrent, impact and the investigative impact. I want to remind everyone that the critical word moving forward is that we must make haste and that the urgency of this project and this intervention cannot be denied.”

Prime Minister Harris expressed thanks to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), noting that the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis are indeed grateful.

“We would want to encourage the highest level of cooperation and the best use of the resources that are available to us so that we can achieve results on behalf of the people of this country,” he said. “We are happy that your government has been and continues to be interested in being a strategic partner in the ambit of public safety and security. We have not taken its support for granted and I am sure it would want its reward for its support to be a significant reduction in the level of crimes, in particular, those of a violent nature.”

The minister of national security reflected on his trip to Taiwan in May, 2016, noting that it was brought to his attention that the application of CCTV in the capital city Taipei resulted in an over 50 percent reduction in crime. He noted that with the same system implemented in St. Kitts and Nevis, the country will yield the same results or higher.

His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, expressed his delight in witnessing the signing and noted that his government remains committed to seeing this project through, as crime fighting is critically important.

“This is very important to St. Kitts and Nevis and my government commits and continues to support Prime Minister Harris and the Team Unity Government for its National Security Policy,” said Ambassador Chiou, while paying recognition to VIVOTEK, noting that it is one of the top five leading manufacturing companies of security equipment worldwide and number one in Taiwan.

Ambassador Chiou said that the implementation of the CCTV System is just one part of his government’s support. He added that another part of the project is for VIVOTEK to assist the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to build up its ability to maintain and operate the system. The Ambassador stated that in February 2017, six persons from the Federation will travel to Taiwan to be trained. Upon return, they are expected to impart their knowledge and expertise to others who would be integral in ensuring that the CCTV System is properly managed.