St. Kitts-Nevis students, nationals in Taiwan commemorate independence anniversary

From SKNIS

Republic of China (Taiwan) – A joyful atmosphere permeated the Brasserie, Regent Taipei, where more than 40 students and nationals from as far as the southern tip of Taiwan came together Sept. 23 to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the independence of St. Kitts and Nevis. Hosted by the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan), the beautifully decorated space included flags and balloons to create a festive ambience that left no doubt this was a special occasion for all present.

Prior to the start of the dinner, H.E. Ambassador Jasmine Huggins welcomed the students and encouraged them to devote themselves to their studies, but also reminded them to connect with their fellow Kittitians and Nevisians through the activities hosted by the embassy and the Association of Kitts and Nevis Nationals in Taiwan.

The following day, the students from the federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis packed the Church of the Good Shepherd in Taipei, Taiwan, to continue independence activities. The service was attended by friends, guests and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including H.E. Vice Minister José María Liu, Director General of Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs H.E. Diego Chou, Director-General of Department of Protocol Jeremy H. S. Liang and President of Mike Hung Products Co., Ltd. Mike Hung.

Members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of foreign and trade offices in Taipei and other officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan also attended the service.

Acknowledging the recent passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, Father Herbert asked the congregation to pray for those who were affected and reminded the congregation in his sermon that “…when things get blown away, only God is constant.” Father Herbert also reminded all present to hold onto God in difficult times.

In her remarks, after thanking God for his providence to the federation, Ambassador Huggins acknowledged the relations between the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and stated “…our mutual recognition of the brotherhood of man, our protection of the vulnerable and elderly in our societies, our aspirations of a better way of life for all our citizens and our efforts to inspire our youths to stretch themselves beyond what they perceive are their capabilities, are the girders that underpin a friendship that is as old as our country itself. These are the ties that bind in this relationship and these are the ideals to which we commit.”

Representing the fovernment of Taiwan, H.E. José María Liu, the vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, mentioned in his remarks that he had just returned from St. Kitts and Nevis and had been impressed with the great strides made by the Team Unity government. He also cited a range of areas where both governments had collaborated and wished for long lasting friendship between the Federation and Taiwan.

Students taking part in the service included Nevilla Issac, who read the scripture lesson, and Stephen Richards, who rendered on the steel pans a moving interpretation of “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and an energetic performance of “I Know Who I Am.”