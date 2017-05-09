St. Kitts And Nevis Is Well-Managed By A Strong, Resilient, Focused Cabinet, Says PM Harris

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has hailed the many successes that St. Kitts and Nevis has achieved under his leadership, noting that the country has made significant strides and is well-managed, especially where the economy is concerned.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is a country with a fiscal surplus. St. Kitts and Nevis has mass surpluses, which have been put to good use. …we contrast these hitherto spectacular performers in the region, and the unique case of St. Kitts and Nevis as the bright light shining in the region,” said Prime Minister Harris, while appearing on the People’s Voice Talk Show on Sugar City FM 90.3 on Monday, May 08. “We have no minerals, we have no oil. What we are blessed with is a good progressive government that knows how to manage and one that puts the interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis first.”

The prime minister used the occasion to recognize his Cabinet colleagues and thanked them for their support since the government assumed office in February 2015. He added that his Cabinet is a cohesive group that is strong, resilient, and focused on the agenda of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“If we were not focused as a Cabinet we would not have been able to have delivered so many results, which have now made us the envy of so many people and so many countries around the world,” he said. “It is remarkable, but it is the will of God that in so short a period of time, we can proudly say that there is no other government that has succeeded one that has been able to perform and deliver on its promises with the rapidity and sincerity with which we have done so far.”

Dr. Harris said that it is his Cabinet’s intention to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis is the “model of the best managed small island states in the world”, adding that it is a “realizable goal” to which the government has set. He said that St. Kitts and Nevis is a blessed country in comparison to countless others including but not limited to, Puerto Rico – that is now classified as a bankrupt state – Barbados, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago. Dr. Harris said that citizens and residents should appreciate the many strides the government has made thus far.