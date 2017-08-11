St. Kitts to host Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum

Themed “Good for Us, Better for All,” the Sept. 6-8 St. Kitts Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum will be held in observance of International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and will bring together local, regional, and international representatives from public and private sector tourism entities, as well as development agencies that offer programming in sustainable tourism, for three days of interactive engagements. Major elements will highlight sustainable tourism in St. Kitts while including local and regional best practice sharing, hands-on workshops, experiential study tours, and strategic consultations.

At its core, Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum is an initiative that aims to strengthen holistic destination management approaches in the Caribbean, and will discuss topics such as follows:

Tourism resiliency through climate change adaptation and mitigation Climate change as an opportunity Innovative models and best practices in sustainable tourism Risk management for sustainable tourism

Organising partners include the St. Kitts Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, the CTO, the Heart of St. Kitts Foundation and Sustainable Travel International.

The Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum is open to international participants, but local representatives are highly encouraged to register. Local registrations will receive the same benefits as international, including engaging presentations, networking opportunities, local meals, local case studies, site visits and hands-on workshops.

Visit www.caribbeanstc.com/ for more information.