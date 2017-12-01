Statement by the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis concerning salaries

From the Office of the Prime Minister

Cabinet deliberated at length Nov. 30 concerning the matter of a Christmas bonus to be paid to all civil servants of the federal and Nevis Island Administration, pensioners, government auxiliary employees (GAEs), Skills Training and Empowerment Programme (STEP) employees and workers at all statutory corporations. Cabinet took account of the many challenges still being experienced by several households post-hurricanes Irma and Maria and of the government’s continuing efforts to bring relief to people.

The fiscal performance of the federal government was also taken into consideration. Up to September of this year, the fiscal accounts reflected a surplus on the recurrent account, the overall account and the primary account. All economic indicators also point to robust growth for 2018. Several capital projects are expected to come on stream and various private developments are anticipated.

In light of the above, the Cabinet took a decision to approve the payment of a double salary for the second consecutive year.

Recipients of this extra salary are encouraged to spend their money wisely. Those who still have repairs to make to their homes are encouraged to take advantage of the duty-free concessions being offered by the government. The bonus payment is indeed expected to bring cheer to all families in St. Kitts and Nevis and can be considered as the government’s Christmas gift to our hardworking and deserving citizens.