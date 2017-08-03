Statement on Friday’s Thanksgiving Mass in honour of Eustace John CMB

In deference to the wishes of the late Eustace John CMG, and the family’s expressed desire to respect those wishes, his funeral service will take the form of a Thanksgiving Mass according to the rites of the Anglican Church of which he was a devoted member during his long and illustrious life.

The Thanksgiving Mass in tribute to His Honour Eustace John CMG will take place at St. George’s Anglican Church on Cayon Street in Basseterre Friday, Aug. 4. The viewing of the body is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m, one hour and a half prior to the 10 a.m. start of the Thanksgiving Mass.

Eustace John served as deputy governor-general for the island of Nevis from 1994 until he retired at the end of April this year. His retirement capped 60 years of an extraordinarily diverse and noteworthy work history in the public sector.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends heartfelt condolences, and those of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to Mr. John’s family and loved ones, who include his wife, Dahlia; children; grandchildren; and extended family.