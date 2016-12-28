Strong Security Presence And Audience Cooperation Contributed To Incident Free “Cooler Fete” And “J’ouvert”

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 26, 2016 (RSCNPF): A strong law enforcement presence by members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Special Services Unit (SSU), officers of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force and a contingent of officers from the Regional Security Service (RSS) and other local partners was clearly a contributing factor to an incident free “Cooler Fete” on Friday night (December 23) and the J’ouvert Jam on Monday (December 26).

“With a crowd of about 4000 persons at ‘Cooler Fete’, and a similarly large crowd for J’ouvert, the challenges associated with such a large gatherings were ever present, we had a well developed security plan that was executed exceptionally well by our teams,” said Superintendent Adams of the Operations Directorate. He added, “the control of traffic in the area, the stop and searches and vehicular check points along the island roads leading into Basseterre, as well as both uniform and non-uniform patrols helped to ensure all was kept safe,”

Superintendent Adams noted, “even with our best plans and increased presence, a safe event begins with a tone for patron safety set by organizers.” He added, “it was clear that the message was very well received by the patrons for the ‘fete’ and revelers for J’ouvert.”

Superintendent Adams added, “as we continue into the festive period with the other activities and Fetes coming up, we hope that patrons will keep the spirit displayed Friday night and this morning, and focus on fun and safety.”