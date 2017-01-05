Suspect Sought In Sandy Point Shooting Incident

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 04, 2017 (RSCNPF): A suspect for the shooting incident that occurred shortly after8.00am on Wednesday, (January 04) in the Farms Housing area of Sandy Point is being sought by Police.

Abkim Bryan also known as Nigel Phillip is the prime suspect for the shooting of a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls who was delivering bread in the area when he was shot. The victim sustained a gunshot injury to upper body (torso).

The victim was taken to Joseph N. France General Hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force thanks those who provided information into this incident and appeals to others who may have been in the area and may have seen the incident to come forward with any information they may have. Persons can do so by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at 465-2241 ext 4358 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-88477 (TIPS).