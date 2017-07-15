Taiwan grants visa-free access

From SKNIS

The Republic of China (Taiwan) announced Friday that it is offering visa-free access to nationals of St Kitts and Nevis following diplomatic involvement by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris; the ambassador to Taiwan, Her Excellency Jasmine Huggins; and the Honourable Mark Brantley.

“Taiwan has been a great supporter of St Kitts and Nevis and this step further demonstrates the strength of our collaborative partnership, which brings benefits to the citizens of both countries in the areas of business, tourism, trade and cultural reciprocity,” Harris said.

The measure, which takes immediate effect, will grant nationals up to 30 days visa-free entry into Taiwan.

“I feel privileged to have played a part in achieving this exciting opportunity for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and for further embedding a truly bilateral relationship,” Brantley said. “The visa-free access granted … by Taiwan is a clear indicator of the global confidence in the integrity of our passport and the due diligence measures that we have put in place to make applying for citizenship by investment a more robust process. It also means that the power of our citizenship has been further boosted and elevated to a global level of free movement, making it one of the most powerful in the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Huggins advised that in order to benefit from this arrangement, citizens must satisfy a number of criteria, including that they must hold a standard passport valid for at least six months; hold a return flight or boat ticket; have a valid visa for an onward destination; and possess no criminal record, as verified by immigration units upon arrival at an airport or port in Taiwan.

During the last two years, nationals of St Kitts and Nevis have already had visa free travel to a range of other countries, including Brazil, The Maldives, Indonesia, Seychelles, Bolivia, Sierre Leone, Kenya, Ukraine, Kosovo and Kazakhstan.