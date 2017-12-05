Team Unity government ‘continues to defy naysayers,’ says PM

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Team Unity coalition government, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, remains committed and unified as it continues to carry out its agenda of improving the lives of every citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The three political parties – the Peoples Action Movement (PAM), the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) – came together in 2013 under the banner of Team Unity with a goal of unseating the Denzil Douglas-led St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party administration. That objective was achieved Feb. 16, 2015, when the electorate voted for change and paved the way for the formation of a government of national unity.

Addressing representatives of the media corps at his last press conference Nov. 29, Prime Minister Harris said his Team Unity government is a vibrant construct that some doubted would happen. “We know not everyone fully believed that Team Unity would have happened – some said it would never happen – and yet it did,” he said. “Some said we would not last for three weeks, then six weeks, then six months and yet we are continuing.

“People voted for us to bring a resolution to the shift system that existed at Basseterre High, and thanks to the instrumentality of the deputy prime minister [the Hon. Shawn Richards], within one year we brought an end to the shift system in Basseterre High – people voted for that. People voted for us to bring a brand new Basseterre High School [and] we are budgeting for it to start in 2018…and in every sector we could boast about the things that people voted for and people are receiving,” Harris said.

Prime Minister Harris also recognized his cabinet colleagues and thanked them for their support since the government assumed office in February 2015. He added that his cabinet is a cohesive group that is resilient and focused on the agenda of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are a strong cabinet and a strong team,” Harris said. “We are working together. So those who think they are going to see some break up of Team Unity – that will allow them to get back power – I say to them they are in for a very, very long wait. They are in for a very long wait because what brought us together was the will of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to see us put aside our party affiliation – the PAM, the PLP, the CCM – and come together in a new construct promoting unity.”