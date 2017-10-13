TEAMS GO HEAD TO HEAD AT INDEPENDENCE DRILL COMPETITION TOMORROW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2017 (SKNIS): The 5th Annual Independence Drill Competition, which features two-person teams, will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 13, 2017 on the Bay Road in front of Rams Supermarket at 5 p.m.

Doing battle will be a team from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Bravo Company, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the St. Kitts-Nevis Cadet Corps, Her Majesty’s Prison, and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Band.

Nigel Williams is the founder and main coordinator of the event that has become a staple on the Independence activities calendar since it was introduced five years ago. He explained that the postponement that was caused by Hurricane Maria was unfortunate, but promised the same high level of competition.

“I can tell you, the event and the participation and the competition will be as keen as any we have had before,” Mr. Williams said, referring to the mastery and skill displayed by the teams during practice sessions.

The event has always managed to attract a large crowd with persons eager to see the participants execute drills and salutes. These include standing at attention and at ease, turning at the halt, quick and slow march and about turns, among others.

Mr. Williams said the event generates good publicity for, and interest in, the agencies on display.

“This competition also encourages persons to learn more about the police force, the Cadet Corps, and the SKNDF Band. It provides promotion for these organizations, which of course are healthy organizations for young people to get involved with,” Mr. Williams added.