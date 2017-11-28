Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

Thailand offers study opportunities through NIA

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration, dated Nov. 28, regarding study opportunities in Thailand.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Human Resources Department, is pleased to inform you of the following courses being offered by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency for 2018:

Sexually Transmitted Infections Case Management Tropical Medicine, Community Health Care and Research Towards Low Carbon Society via Holistic Environmental Engineering Approach Global Warning Mitigation and Adaption by Balancing Sustainable Energy Management

Kindly note that all courses will be funded by the Royal Thai Government. All applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2018.

For additional course information, application procedures, application forms or any other guidance, please call 469–5521 Ext. 5163/ 5164 or email shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com.