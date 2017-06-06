Three Persons In Custody For Weekend Shooting Incidents In St. Kitts And Nevis

Press Release – Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 06, 2017 (RSCNPF): The person taken into custody early Saturday for a shooting incident in Nevis on Friday night (June 2) that resulted in the death of one person remains in Police custody and is assisting with the investigation.

Additionally, two persons were taken into Police custody early morning Tuesday (June 6) and are assisting with the investigation into a shooting incident on Saturday night (June 3) in Taylor’s Village that resulted in the death of two persons.

The investigations continues.