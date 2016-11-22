Top COP Host Two Top Students From Saddler’s Primary

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 22, 2016 (RSCNPF): Curmarl Stevens and Miss Tei-naaki Davis of the Saddler’s Primary School were the special guest of Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley on Monday (November 21) for a tour of the Police Headquarters in Basseterre, a sit and chat in his office and lunch at the Aqua Ballahoo Restaurant.

Curmarl a Grade Six (6) student, and Tei-naaki a Grade Five (5) student were chosen for the visit with the Commissioner as part of their school’s celebration for youth month.

According to Mr Jolanie Johnson, a fifth grade teacher at the Saddler’s Primary School, “the students were chosen as a result of outstanding academic performance and behaviour.”

Both students expressed that the tour was awesome, with Curmarl stating he most enjoyed the tour of the Crime Scene Unit, in particular the technicians work with the “lifting of fingerprints”. Tei-naaki noted her favourite was seeing the workings of the Comparison Mircroscope as technicians examined and compared bullet casings used criminal activity.

Commissioner Queeley shared with the students that he was also a country boy. He encouraged them to continue to stay focused in their student life, make good choices and encourage their peers to do the same.

As for a career in the Police Service, Curmarl and Tei-naaki indicated that despite being impressed by the tour of the station and seeing all the tools of the trade they were looking at careers in medicine and aviation.