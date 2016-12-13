Traffic diverted to facilitate PWD repair works in Pinney’s area

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2016) — The public is asked to note that the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Ministry of Communications and Works on Nevis, is at present undertaking drainage repair works in the Pinney’s area.

As a result, traffic travelling to TDC from Craddock Road and vici versa, is diverted through the Pinney’s Industrial Estate from December 12, 2016, to December 20, 2016.

The Department apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation while they carry out the repair work.