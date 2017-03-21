Training And Technology Pays Dividends In Recent Arrest

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators within Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police have seen the results first hand of the embrace of continued training and technology. Both were instrumental in the recent arrest and charging of a suspect in a January 2017 incident of Rape.

In 2016, officers of the various Investigative Departments, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), and the Special Victims Unit (SVU) attended training in Crime Scene Management presented by Police Training Consultants BramsHill Police Advisers out the UK. This training reinforced the importance of maintaining the integrity of the scene to ensure the Forensics Services Unit can benefit in their mission of collecting evidentiary material.

The Forensic Services Unit attended similar job specific training last year, and as recent as February 2017, benefited from a seminar on best practices in the handling of materials by Cellmark Forensic Services a UK based a Crime Evidence Analysis provider.

The benefits of good investigative work, continued training and new technology led to the arrest.

Head of the Crime Directorate, ACP Andre Mitchell said, “good investigative work, attention to the management of the crime scene, adherence to best practices in the collection, preservation and analysis of the evidence collected lays the foundation for strong cases.” He added, “it is evident our officers are getting better, they are delivering on the investments made.”