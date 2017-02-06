Travelocity Ranks St. Kitts Among The Top Six Caribbean Islands To Visit Now In 2017

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 05, 2017 (SKNIS): Travelocity, an American online travel agency founded by Terry Jones and owned by Sabre Corporation, with its parent organization being Expedia, based in Dallas, Texas, has ranked St. Kitts among the top “6 Caribbean Islands You Need to Visit Now” in 2017.

In an article dated February 2, 2017, by Angie Orth, an official Travelocity Gnational Gnomad, the writer describes St. Kitts as “one of the Caribbean’s sweetest treats.”

She writes: “Formerly a sugar producing powerhouse, now the island is home to the Last Railway in the West Indies, an 18-mile journey that takes riders back in time. You can see so much of the island in just a few hours—all while sipping on tropical drinks and taking in the sea breeze. Volcano hikes, scuba diving, helicopter rides and Vervet monkey encounters round out some of St. Kitts’ most epic adventures. You in?”

Gnational Gnomads is an exclusive group of high-profile travel and lifestyle experts who offer tips and inspiration on behalf of Travelocity.

The Official St. Kitts Tourism Authority Website refers to St. Kitts in this way:

“Intoxicating natural beauty, sunny skies, warm waters, and white sandy beaches, combine to make St. Kitts one of the most seductive spots in the Caribbean. Christopher Columbus first spotted St. Kitts in 1493, when it was populated with native tribes, but the Europeans didn’t colonize until the British arrived in 1623. Its strategic location and valuable sugar trade led to an advanced and luxurious development that was among the best in the Colonial Caribbean.”

The 68 square mile island of St. Christopher (St. Kitts) is the larger of the two Caribbean islands that comprise the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The other five countries listed among the top six Caribbean islands to visit in 2017 by Travelocity.com include Bonaire, Aruba, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. St. Kitts is the only Caribbean island among the others with its official language being English. The official language of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba is Spanish. The official language of Bonaire is Dutch and the official languages of Aruba are Dutch and Papiamento.

See link to Travelocity article below:

https://www.travelocity.com/inspire/6-caribbean-islands-need-visit-now/