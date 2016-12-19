Twenty-Three Security Officers From Around The Region Successfully Graduate From RSS Section Leaders Course 2016

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2016 (SKNIS): Twenty-three men and women from five Regional Security System (RSS) territories successfully graduated from a six week long Section Leaders Course on Friday, December 16, at the Customs and Excise Conference Room.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended the graduands for taking the bold step of advancing their career goals. He extended thanks to the RSS for deciding to choose St. Kitts and Nevis for such an important training, noting that the institution plays an integral role in the region.

“The RSS is an important regional body and in the context of what is happening regionally, Caribbean-wise, and even globally with respect to crime, we have come to appreciate the importance of such a body,” said the minister of national security. “And indeed, if it never did exist we would be forced to invent it. It is important that we have this regional mechanism to provide training and support in a standard way across our security forces and this is one of the very good jobs that the RSS has been doing.”

The minister of national security recognized the hard working officers for completing such an integral training that will assist greatly in serving the region.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to those of you who were part of this training exercise and who have agreed to stay on during our most hectic and busy season – our Christmas and Carnival Season,” said Prime Minister Harris. “You are going to be here doing work, but even while you will be doing serious work within the context of our own constitutional arrangements and our arrangements with the RSS, we hope that you will find time to have fun and to enjoy St. Kitts and Nevis even more. I say thanks to all of you and I congratulate you for participating in the course.”

Prime Minister Harris encouraged the security officers who remain committed to serve and protect both within and outside the region to always be vigilant. He also offered them some words of encouragement.

“You must always want to be at the top of your game. You must always want to take advantage of the opportunity for professional development and professional growth, and your participation in a course like this should in fact help in honing your skills, and I take as an indication that you are concerned that you will not be left behind in terms of the essentials for working excellently in your chosen career,” said Prime Minister Harris.. “So I want to commend you. I want to commend that you get again a new reflection and the evolution of policing as a profession. I want you to have a new reflection that now in the context of what is happening and now in the context of the RSS Member States and those within the security forces within those Member States who subscribe to the RSS – the security forces are now regional.”

Dr. Harris reminded the graduands that the RSS was conceived with security in mind and in the context of an experience in the Caribbean where at least in one Member State it was felt that the National Forces were inadequate to deal with difficult circumstances. He encouraged them to take what they learnt during the 6 weeks and utilize them in their respective countries.

The course which commenced on November 07, 2016, was organized by the Regional Security System in collaboration with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). It was funded by the International Law Enforcement and Narcotics Office of the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Participants hailed from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), Barbados Defence Force (BDF), Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), and host country Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF).