Two More Arrested In Ongoing Fraud Investigation

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 14, 2017 (RSCNPF): Two more persons have been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into fraud against the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Arrested are Kelvin Pemberton of Stapleton’s Village and Daveron Flemming of Challegers.

Kelvin Pemberton was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on Saturday (May 13) on seven warrants in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offences were committed between 2nd December 2016 and 27th February 2017 in Basseterre where the sum of $35,000 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

Additionally, Daveron Flemming was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on two warrants in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offences were committed between 21st February 2017 and 17th March 2017 in Basseterre where the sum of $6,000 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

These two arrest comes after the arrest Lennon Caines on Tuesday (April 11) and the arrest of Ivas Burnham, Lejon Warner, Lynette Warner and Lescelia Francis on Wednesday (May 10).

The offences have accounted for the loss of $126,700.00 so far.