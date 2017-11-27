Photo 1: (Left to right) Donavan Herbert, manager in the Research and Statistics Department at the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, hands over eye care equipment to Dr. Raymond Hubbe, specialist and director of the Nevis Eye Care Programme; Nurse Ermine Jeffers, coordinator of Community Nursing Services; Dr. Judy Nisbett, medical officer of health on Nevis; Nurse Elvereene Bussue, head of the Cotton Ground Health Centre; and Shelisa Martin-Clarke, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health at the Nov. 22 handing-over ceremony at the Alexandra Hospital.

Photo 2: (Left to right) Pictured are a visual field machine and an optical coherence tomography donated by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board and an anonymous donor to the Nevis Eye Care Programme at the Alexandra Hospital.

Photo 3: A tonometer donated by an anonymous donor to the Nevis Eye Care Programme at the Alexandra Hospital

Two donors give specialised eye care equipment to Nevis Eye Care Programme

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevs – Health officials in the Nevis Island Administration say they are grateful for the gift of specialised eye care equipment from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board and an anonymous donor for use in the Nevis Eye Care Programme at the Alexandra Hospital.

Shelisa Martin-Clarke, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, said at the Nov. 22 handing-over ceremony at the hospital that the Ministry of Health was grateful for the optical coherence tomography (OCT) machine, a visual field machine and a tonometer used for measuring eye pressure. She stated that the equipment will be beneficial to the operations of the eye care programme, particularly in identifying signs of vision loss.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, medical officer of health on Nevis, thanked the donors for their generous gesture that would help in the screening process, which is an important function in the eye care programme. She also thanked Dr. Raymond Hubbe, specialist and director of the Nevis Eye Care Programme, for his guidance during the purchasing process.

Donavan Herbert, manager in the Research and Statistics Department at the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board who represented the board at the handing over, said they were happy to be able to support the vision of each Nevisian through the donation. He expressed hope that the eye care equipment would prove to be more than beneficial to everyone in Nevis and the public would take advantage of the exceptional care offered at the eye care clinic on Nevis.

Dr. Hubbe gave a brief explanation of the equipment’s capabilities: He explained that the OCT machine is designed to take cross sectional pictures of the back of the eye, which better enables one to screen for people with glaucoma and and other retina diseases.

“In glaucoma, this machine measures the thickness of different layers of the retina, helping us know whether someone’s glaucoma is getting worse or not,” he said. “And, in some cases, we can tell whether somebody has glaucoma or not with this machine. It often tells us if somebody is suspected of having glaucoma. This machine sometimes proves if somebody doesn’t have glaucoma, saving that person a lot of effort and expense.”

In the case of the visual field machine, Hubbe explained that it is used to measure the field of vision. “This measures whether you have a complete field of vision or not, or whether it’s damaged,” he said. “In glaucoma, especially, the field of vision can be damaged and this helps us better screen and follow our patients that have glaucoma.”

The tonometer helps measure the eye pressure, which he said is another consideration when treating glaucoma. “We want to know how high the pressure is in the eye,” Hubbe said. “That’s important because we use medications to reduce the pressure. Pressure is the primary cause of glaucoma getting worst when it is too high.”