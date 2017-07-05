Photo 1: Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship recipients Oresia Stapleton and Yolinda Liburd at the legal department’s conference room July 5.

Photo 2: The Hon. Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health, interacts with the 2017 Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship recipients Oresia Stapleton and Yolinda Liburd July 5.

Photo 3: Nicole Slack-Liburd, chair for the Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Committee and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, stands with scholarship awardees Oresia Stapleton and Yolinda Liburd, the Hon. Mark Brantley and committee member Shelisa Martin-Clarke July 5.

Two more Nevisian youths benefit from MUA/NIA Scholarship

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Oresia Stapleton and Yolinda Liburd join the list of students who benefit from the Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration (MUA/NIA) Scholarship, a facility available since 1998.

They were announced as the annual scholarship’s awardees for 2017 by Nicole Slack-Liburd, chairperson for the MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, on July 5.

Stapleton will be pursuing a bachelor of science degree in pre-radiologic technology at Midwestern State University in Texas.

Liburd will be pursuing a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

The recipients spoke of what the opportunity meant to them and to thank their benefactors.

“My life-long dream of attending university is finally moving forward,” Stapleton said. “Skilled radiographers and radiologists train in cutting-edge equipment are imperative in the continuous development in the quality of health care in our island. Benefactors like you make dreams become a reality. I am proud to say that my dreams are slowly unfolding and I am excited to begin a new career journey. Sincere thanks for enabling this opportunity. Your generosity truly makes an immeasurable difference in the advancement of my career path.”

Liburd thanked God for what she described as a life-changing opportunity and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am,” she said. “After I have completed my tertiary education in biochemistry, I will then further with a master’s in forensic science. The experiences gained will be used to benefit me and improve my development and my little island. I cannot stress how grateful I am for being granted this scholarship, which has lightened my financial burden immensely.”

The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health, commended the recipients and offered them words of advice regarding overseas studies.

“I ask that you would simply have your wits about you and that you pay attention,” he said. “I think you are both talented enough to not only maintain a 3.0, but to do much better than that. So, I encourage both of you. I congratulate both of you.”

Brantley also told Stapleton and Liburd that the scholarship is an important privilege that they should not take for granted. He urged them to work hard to make themselves, their parents and the island of Nevis proud.

Since 1998, the scholarships have stemmed from a partnership with the NIA and the MUA for the provision of up to US$22,500 per annum for study opportunities in priority areas that are the needs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Shelisa Martin-Clarke, a committee member of the MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee, was also present at the announcement. The other members of the committee are Ornette Herbert, acting permanent secretary in human resources; Palsey Wilkin, principal education officer; Kevin Barrett, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education; Ron Daniel, youth representative; and Keisha Jones, private sector representative.