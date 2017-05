Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 15, 2017 (RSCNPF): Two persons who were convicted for the Offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition were sentenced to three (3) years confinement on each charge on Friday (May 12).

Dwayne Martin and Carla Hendrickson were charged with the offences May 29, 2014 after being found with the illegal firearm.

They were found guilty of the charges on June 02, 2016.

The sentences will run concurrently.