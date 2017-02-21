Work To Begin Soon On Construction Of East Line Bus Terminal

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 21, 2017 (SKNIS): Minister of Public Infrastructure and Transport et al, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, has said that the Team Unity Administration will keep its promise of building an east line bus terminal and that work is soon to begin on the project.

Speaking in Parliament on February 16, Minister Liburd singled out the project as one of the capital projects that the Team Unity Administration is committed to doing within its term of office.

The minister of transport said that he was advised by the Director of Public Works that the government has now entered into a contract of over 200, 000 dollars to start the demolition works at the old St. Kitts Sugar Manufacturing Corporation (SSMC) repair shop, which will be the site for the relocation of the existing vehicle maintenance division of Public Works and that the relocation will be completed in the next couple of months.

He said that the east line bus terminal will be located within that same location, north of the Public Works administration building on Wellington Road.

“There we will in the next of months…we will construct a brand new east line bus terminal with toilet facilities as a phase one and as a phase two, we will have ancillary areas like shops and restaurants,” Minister Liburd said. “We have been living up to our commitments and will continue to live up to our commitments.”