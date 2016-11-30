Work to be done at Central Forest Reserve National Park, Nevis Peak and Camps River Watershed Area

Press Release

November 30, 2016 (Department of Environment)—The Department of Environment will be conducting ecological inventories in the Central Forest Reserve National Park, Booby Island, and Nevis Peak and Camps River Watershed Area from December 2016 to November 2017.

A team of experts from Environmental Awareness Group Inc. along with the Terrestrial Park Rangers will undertake the task of collecting information on the flora, fauna and habitats present in these areas. The work will focus mainly onestablishing multi-taxa species lists of the species and habitats present within the parks boundaries and collectinginformation on habitat condition and disturbances. The information collected will aid greatly in expanding and strengthening the Federation’s terrestrial protected area system, and reducing habitat destruction in areas of influence that negatively impact Protected Area ecological functioning.

The team seeks the cooperation of persons living in these areas and the public in general as we conserve our biodiversity in our Federation.