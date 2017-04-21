Young People Encouraged To Play An Active Role In The St. Christopher National Trust

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 20, 2017 (SKNIS): Young persons within St. Kitts and Nevis were encouraged to play an active role in the St. Christopher National Trust (SCNT), formerly known as the St. Christopher Heritage Society (SCHS), as it is important for individuals, in particular, youth to know about the history of the country.

Ryllis Percival, Executive Director of SCNT, appeared on “Working for You” on Wednesday, April 19, stating that a lot of people are of the view that the history of St. Kitts and Nevis is not properly taught in the schools, therefore, it is the organization’s hope to educate young people, so that they can get a better understanding of the history of their country.

“The National Trust and by extension the museum and our documentation centre have tremendous amount of information available to young people and we believe that if we start to encourage them to come to be part of the trust and understand what it is we do and what it is we are trying to do in St. Kitts and Nevis, that their interest will be peaked,” said Ms. Percival.

Ms. Percival extended a warm welcome to young people and encouraged them to visit the centre and volunteer in the museum and documentation centre.

“We encourage them to come and do their research as much as possible, especially for social studies because our history is not really St. Kitts and Nevis- based in the schools and that is important,” she said. “We have also began to look at how we can introduce the technology to our museum that will also peak the curiosity or the interest of the young people who want to come in and learn more.”

The executive director made a clarion call for youth to become members of the SCNT. With just EC $20 to join, which is renewable annually, members will have free access to the museum and the documentation centre, as well as events organized by the institution. She noted that if persons do not have the funds readily available, they are still welcome to the organization to explore and learn more, as it relates to the nation’s history.

The SCNT is a national, non-governmental, voluntary organization established in 2009 by an Act of the National Assembly, our Federal Parliament.Its mission is to preserve and promote the natural, historical, ecological and cultural heritage of the island of St. Christopher (St. Kitts).