Youth Policy Initiative Enters Final Stages

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2017 (SKNIS): The Draft Federal Youth Policy is going through a thorough review from members of the Steering Committee to ensure that it is in keeping with the goal of being a modern, developmental tool that establishes priorities for the youth population of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The latest review session was held on Friday, March 17, at the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Vernon Connor, Special Advisor to the Minister of Youth, while Youth Expert, Dwynette Eversley, walked committee members through some of the chapters of the Discussion Draft Policy and the accompanying goals and strategies.

Mr. Connor said he was pleased with the process to date having had a number of consultative sessions with public and private sector officials and other members of civil society including youth groups, youth serving agencies, and young people throughout the federation.

“We are also opening it up to all the stakeholders who were invited initially for the [various] consultations so that they can review what has been documented to see if what they told us in the beginning is seen in the final draft,” he stated.

Mr. Connor mentioned that the final draft is being amended along the way by committee members to ensure that it is line with strategic goals set by the federal government and the Nevis Island Administration, as well as regional and international agencies.

“We are in the final stages. We are winding down and [will] be ready to present soon to the Minister [of Youth], Mr. Connor stated.

A final consultation will be held at the end of the month to present the revised draft to stakeholders in one setting. The youth advisor promised that details for the national symposium are being finalized and will be shared at a later date.