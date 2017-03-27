Youth Policy Symposium Expected To Be Exciting And Interactive

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 27, 2017 (SKNIS): Stakeholders attending the National Consultation on the Federal Youth Policy 2017-2022 on Tuesday (March 28) can look forward to an exciting and interactive meeting that at the end will outline steps to meet the needs and aspirations of the youth population.

Youth expert, Dwynette Eversley, was assigned through the Commonwealth for a six-month period to assist the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to formulate a new and modern policy – informed by the opinions of persons; that reflects global realities and development trends; and which keeps the best practices from a previous draft policy compiled in 2013.

Ms. Eversley described the past few months as “exciting and productive” and said she was looking forward to tomorrow’sconsultation at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“I think it is exciting; I want other people to feel excited about it too,” the youth expert stated, noting that a large number of surveys were done and extensive discussions were held with young people, youth serving agencies, and others. “… What I like to call the success model for the Youth Policy is going to be shared [at the consultation].”

Ms. Eversley explained that the success model addresses the vision for our young people in the federation and creating a true empowerment agenda for the young people of the federation. She outlined some of the areas covered in this model.

“The policy contains key domains for youth development that align with domains for youth development in regional youth policies, in global youth policies and those domains … relate to health, education, young people’s participation in development, ICTs (Information and Communication Technologies), employment, and for a country such as St. Kitts and Nevis as for all Caribbean countries, those domains must also relate to young people’s safety, security and protection,” stated Ms. Eversley.

Vernon Connor, Special Advisor to the Minister of Youth, and chair of the Youth Policy Steering Committee, said he was proud of the efforts to draft the new policy and has urged persons attending the consultation to come ready to work.