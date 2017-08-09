Zuliani family donates $70K to St. Christopher Children’s Home

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – John Zuliani, son of the late Alceo “Archie” Zuliani, continued his family’s longstanding tradition of making charitable contributions to the St. Christopher Children’s Home today when he presented a cheque valued at EC$70,000 to the management of the home.

This donation is expected to significantly enhance the lives of the 14 children who presently reside at the St. Christopher Children’s Home.

The presentation, which took place at the home on Cardin Avenue in Basseterre, was witnessed by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, who serves as minister of state in the ministries of Health, Community Development, Gender Affairs, and Social Services; the Honourable Wendy Phipps; and the management, staff and residents of the St. Christopher Children’s Home.

In his remarks, John Zuliani, who is the president of Trans-Americainvest (St. Kitts) Limited/Royal St. Kitts Hotel, said the funds were raised during an event that was held in Canada last month.

“We were able to do a fundraiser, which is generally known in the Italian community as a ‘stag’ for a new couple – for my fiancé and myself, [as] we are getting married next year in February – and we decided to contribute all the funds raised from the stag to the Children’s Home in memory of my father,” John Zuliani said. “So in essence, it will be my father’s last contribution to the Children’s Home and our family’s continued commitment to supporting the Children’s Home here in St. Kitts.”

Margaret Stevens, the administrator of the St. Christopher Children’s Home, used the occasion to express her profound gratitude to the Zuliani family for its continued support of the organization over the years.

“We are a non-government organization, so we are very dependent upon contributions such as these,” she said. “We have an annual run-walk, which this year is Oct. 7, which is our major fundraising event [that] enables us to keep the doors open, so a donation like this from the Zuliani family is a blessing and we hope that these blessings continue to flow.”

Harris, along with Ambassador His Excellency Michael Powell, attended the fundraising event at the invitation of John Zuliani.

During the presentation, Harris extended his own words of appreciation to the Zuliani family for its generosity and extended contributions to the St. Christopher Children’s Home.

“We see this as a mark of perhaps the genius of Mr. Zuliani, that of all the things that he could have contributed to, he chose the St. Christopher Children’s Home; he chose to invest in the future of St. Kitts and Nevis because that is what the children represent for St. Kitts and Nevis and all over the world,” Harris said. “This is an effort to ensure that none of our children, no child, is in fact left behind and so the government fully endorses this programme.”

Apart from the monetary contributions, the Zuliani family’s longstanding support of the St. Christopher Children’s Home includes the provision of Christmas lunch and gifts on an annual basis.

During the 1990s, Archie Zuliani also impacted upon scores of students throughout St. Kitts who were the beneficiaries of a scholarship fund that covered their uniforms and textbooks from first form all the way through fifth form.