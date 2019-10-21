Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable A. Michael Perkins recently returned to the Federation, having led an official delegation to Taiwan from Oct. 8-12 to participate in it’s 108th National Day, observed on October 10 and commonly referred to as the “Double Ten.”

Speaker Perkins and his delegation, consisting of his wife, Mrs. Linda Perkins and the two Parliamentary Counsels from the Office of the Attorney-General, Mrs. Allison Isaac and Ms. Karen Hughes, met with the President of Taiwan, Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen.

The Speaker also met with His Excellency Jia-Chyuan Su, President of the Legislature, as well as the Honourable Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other officials of the Government of Taiwan.

In a letter to His Excellency Tom Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts-Nevis on his return to the Federation, Speaker Perkins thanked all those who worked so hard to make the visit “the absolute success” that it was and said, “It is my heartfelt wish that our two Nations will continue to go from strength to strength as we continue to strive for similar goals of promoting friendship, collaboration and respect for the principles of democracy.”

The delegation was supported throughout the visit by Her Excellency Jasmine Huggins, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Taiwan. Ambassador Huggins also took the opportunity to arrange a luncheon meeting with some 15 students from St. Kitts and Nevis who are studying in Taiwan.