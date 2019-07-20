Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi says his team deserved to win the trophy despite not playing well in the final.

Belmadi said his team worked very hard to win the Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Senegal but admits his side didn’t play the best football in the game.

A fortuitous 2nd minute strike from Baghdad Bounedjah boot deflected over Alfred Gomis and looped into the Senegal net. That was the only attempt made by Algeria in the entire match as Senegal went on to register 12 shots with 3 on target.

But Belmadi feels his side deserved to win the game even though they had only one shot which resulted in the goal.

“It wasn’t the best game in a technical sense, but in finals we play for the win and not for the good football. This triumph has a special taste as it is not played at home, we are top of African Football. I thank my players for their efforts, we doubly prepared for it,” he said.

The Desert Foxes secured their first title in 29 years with a blend of old and the old and new with the likes of Rafik Halliche still going strong.

“Rafike Halliche has probably played his last game and Yacine Brahimi wasn’t fit because he was injured.

“This Tournament saw a birth of a new generation of players like Bennacer who was player of the tournament. The same goes to Adam Ounas who scored 3 goals,” Belmadi added.