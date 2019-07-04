NASHVILLE, Tennessee – In a match interrupted by several minutes by lightning, and a rainstorm the USA defeated Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz on Wednesday night (July 3) in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in their semi-final at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Weston McKennie first scored for the USA in the ninth minute. After which, Christian Pulisic scored in the 52nd and again in the 87th minute to put USA at three goals to one.

The only goal from Jamaica came from Shamar Nicholson who scored in the 69th minute.

The game was then held up for roughly 90 minutes because of the bad weather. This may have been a reprieve for Jamaica as the US repeatedly attacked the Jamaican goal, but was kept aby by excellent goalkeeping by Andre Blake.

The Reggae Boyz appeared much more confident and aggressive when the match resumed but failed to capitalize on several opportunities. First Leon Bailey missed a shot at goal, then Mattocks fired wide from the top of the box, and in the 22nd minute US goalkeeper Zack Steffen valiantly saved a 30-yard scorcher from Junior Flemmings.

The Jamaicans started the second half aggressively but were thwarted when Blake muffed a shot from Jordan Morris’ shot and Pulisic shot in the loose ball from close range.

The Reggae Boyz rebounded and four minutes later, Bailey passed deftly to substitute Shamar Nicholson, who scored with a header.

Jamaica, led by Bailey, then put the US under a wave of pressure, but again couldn’t capitalize. Just three minutes before the game ended, Pulisic scored his second goal and the third for the US.

The United States will now face 10-time Gold Cup champions, Mexico in Sunday’s final in at Soldier Field in Chicago.