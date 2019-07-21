India A beat West Indies A by 8 wickets in the final unofficial One Day International of the five-match series at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Shubman Gill (69) came up with a blistering start to the chase and Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey saw the chase through.

In the first innings, Navdeep Saini (2/31) was the pick of the India A bowlers. He took two wickets and had the best economy rate. The Chahar brothers picked up two wickets each too, while Krunal Pandya was at his economical best.

Khaleel Ahmed, the other pacer in this match who will have a role to play in the series between India and West Indies, returned disappointing figures of 1/41 in 6 overs.

India A had won the first three matches batting first. They were put under pressure of a target of 299 in the fourth ODI. Axar Patel stood out in the narrow loss with his unbeaten 67-ball 81 in that defeat, the only defeat for India A on this tour so far. The two teams will now meet in the first unofficial Test on July 24.