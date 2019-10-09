After having faltered and lost a game early in the second round of the 24th edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League, defending champions Parsons Domino Club have bounced back and are on a winning binge, reaping maximum points from their encounter with Giants Domino Club, whom they humbled 13-6 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project at the end of play in the fifth segment of the second round Tuesday.

It was a different story for one of the early leaders, Unstoppable Domino Club, who placed second at the end of the first round in this year’s edition of the league sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

Since the start of the second round, Unstoppable have managed two wins and two losses. Tuesday, the team travelled to Constituency Number Six and suffered a third loss when at Shanty Bar in Saddlers Village, handed a 13-8 beating by a fortified home team Saddlers Domino Club.

In the second game played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Small Corner Bar Domino Club beat Christchurch 13-10. A third game that was supposed to be played at the same venue was moved to the adjacent Cuban Bar, where Guinness Domino Club squeezed a 13-12 win over home team and former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club.

Sylvers Domino Club failed to capitalise on home ground advantage and allowed Molineux Domino Club to beat them 13-8 at Sylvers Bar in Hidden Alley in Lodge Village. Molineux won only three games and lost three in the first round, and lost three opening games in the second round. Molineux only found their winning form in the fourth segment and now the fifth segment of the second round.

Sixth segment of play in the second round of the league will be on Thursday at five venues.

It will be the battle of Constituency Number Six giants when defending champions Parsons will host sister club, Saddlers, at Bay Way Bar in Parsons Ground. Former champions, Unity Patriots, will host Small Corner Bar at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.

Other games will feature Guinness and Sylvers at Sylvers Bar in Hidden Alley, Lodge Village; Christchurch will face Molineux at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux; and Giants will be squaring it off with Unstoppable at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.