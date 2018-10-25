CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Youth and Sports Department-organised Nevis’ tape ball cricket tournament, currently taking place at the ET Willett Park in Charlestown, is going a long way in bringing Nevisian communities together. The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has supported the tournament and other sporting activities in Nevis, over the years.

“After a two-year break, the tournament started early in October this year and will end by the third week in November,” Jamir Claxton, Director of Sports in the Nevis Island Administration explained. “Teams taking part are Highlights International, Calypso Cricket, All Stars, SDA Jets, Empire Sports Club, GT United, and Rawlins.

“The tape ball cricket tournament we are having is a tournament that we have had over the years with support from the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Claxton. “It features teams from across Nevis and from various communities, as that is one of the purposes of doing the league–to bring communities together to have fun and to be productive through the vehicle of sports.”

The Director of Sports on Nevis lamented the two years the department did not hold the tournament for various reasons, but noted that last year it was as due to the passage of two powerful hurricanes. According to Claxton, The Department of Sports made bringing the tournament back its responsibility and it is eager to ensure that it will take place every year.

“The Development Bank has been one of our best supporters over the years when it comes to anything to do with sports development, not just this particular event,” said Claxton on Oct. 23, when he received the bank’s sponsorship cheque from the Bank’s Credit Risk Management Officer at the Nevis Branch, Mrs. Jean Alcendor-Browne.

“Every time we have reached out to them, the response has always been positive,” Claxton said. “We consider them not as a sponsor per se, but a partner in terms of sports development in Nevis because they are always on board with our programmes. The Development Bank is a partner in our goal of sports development and providing opportunities for young people in Nevis.”

In presenting the cheque to Claxton, Mrs. Alcendor-Browne said, “As an institution that puts development of the country’s youth at the forefront, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis highly commends the Youth and Sports Department for actively involving the youth in extracurricular activities through sports.

“The board and management of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis are satisfied the Youth and Sports Department in Nevis is leading our youth on the right path. Today they are our children, but tomorrow they will be our leaders. Unless we prepare them from an early age, we cannot hope to have leaders of substance when their time comes around. We at the Development Bank commend Jamir Claxton and his team that has been working ceaselessly to ensure that our youth are well integrated in their communities through sporting activities.”