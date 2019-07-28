Egan Bernal, Left, wins Tour de France

Champagne glasses clinked for Egan Bernal on the road to Paris before Caleb Ewan won stage 21 of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees. Australian Ewan came from well back in the pack to outsprint Dylan Groenewegen and collect his third stage win of the Tour as the sun set over the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the 130km stage from Rambouillet. Just behind, Bernal crossed the line alongside team-mate and last year’s winner Geraint Thomas to secure his first Grand Tour victory in only his second career three-week race. Bernal, who took the yellow jersey on Friday’s weather-shortened stage 19 in the Alps, becomes the first Colombian winner of the Tour and, at 22 years 196 days, the youngest winner in more than a century.



Team INEOS enjoy a glass of champagne on the roads into Paris. Credit: PA

Thomas collected second place to give Britain a 10th podium finish in the history of the race, while Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk secured third place. As the traditional procession into Paris began from Rambouillet to the west of the city, Bernal was congratulated first by Julian Alaphilippe, who animated the 106th Tour as his aggressive start and dogged defence was rewarded by 14 days in the yellow jersey and, it was announced on Sunday, the Super Combatif award for the most aggressive rider. Bernal was then handed a glass of champagne from the Ineos team car as the celebrations began, with Bora-Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan – who won the green jersey for a record seventh time – doing his best to photobomb them as they lined up across the front of the peloton. Bernal’s victory continues a remarkable run of success for Sir Dave Brailsford’s team, who have now won seven of the last eight Tours and – including the 2011 Vuelta a Espana title awarded to Chris Froome earlier this month following Juan Jose Cobo’s doping case – 10 Grand Tours in all since their formation in 2010.

Caleb Ewan won the final stage in Paris. Credit: PA