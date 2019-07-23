Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will not face prosecution over an alleged rape in Las Vegas a decade ago.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson, of Clark County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who now plays for Italian giants Juventus, has always maintained whatever happened in the hotel room was consensual.

His accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas.

It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Ms Mayorga to become public.

Ms Mayorga’s decision to proceed with legal action comes after she signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2010, where she also accepted a £268,000 payment from Ronaldo.