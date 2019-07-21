LONDON– Jamaican sprint hurdler Danielle Williams produced an electrifying performance to smash the national record en route to winning the event at the Muller Anniversary Games in London on Saturday.

Running out of lane seven, the 26-year-old stormed to a time of 12.32 seconds, to eclipse Janeek Brown’s mark of 12.40 set last month at the NCAA National Championships in Texas.

Williams was followed home by Americans Nia Ali (12.57) and Queen Harrison (12.64), with Jamaican Megan Tapper fourth in 12.66.

The 2015 World champion, Williams had hinted at something special when she clocked 12.41 in the heats to reset her personal best of 12.48.

“It has been coming all season and it was just about when,” Williams said afterwards.

“This track is a fast track and the fact that we get two opportunities because of the heats, you can fix what you did wrong and get ready for the final.”

In good conditions at the London Olympic Stadium, she was away from the blocks quickly with Tapper in pursuit but had taken command of the contest by the half-way stage.

Ali overtook Tapper with Harrison in pursuit but Williams cleared the final hurdle ahead of the field, to erase any doubt about the result.

Her victory was one of three for Jamaica as Olympic champion Elaine Thompson sped to victory in the women’s 200 metres in a time of 22.13 seconds.

She led off the curve running out of lane six and repelled stiff resistance in lane four from Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (22.36), to win comfortably in the end.

Great Britain’s Beth Dobbin was third in 22.50.

Shericka Jackson, meanwhile, tasted success in the women’s 400 metres, edging out fellow Jamaican Stephenie-Ann McPherson to cross the line in 50.69 seconds.

McPherson was timed at 50.74 while Laviai Nielsen of Great Britain was third in 50.83.

The men’s 100 metres saw Jamaican Yohan Blake forced into third spot as South African Akani Simbine took victory in 9.93 seconds.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, formerly of Anguilla, finished narrow behind in second in 9.95 while Blake stopped the clock at 9.97.