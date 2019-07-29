Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has signed up with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL.

Hafeez has joined the side as a replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen who has made himself unavailable for the tournament due to his international commitments.

This will be the second stint with the Patriots for the Pakistan man who was also part of their squad in 2017 when they finished runners-up to Trinbago Knight Riders.

“I really enjoyed my time with the Patriots in 2017 and was very pleased to be asked to join them for the 2019 season,” Hafeez said in a statement.

“The CPL is a competition which has got better every single year and it is great to be involved again after a season off.

“The Patriots have a really strong squad this year and I am really looking forward to joining up with the rest of the boys.”

The signing of the experienced Pakistan all-rounder was welcomed by Robin Singh, the director of cricket for the Patriots.

“We are delighted to have someone with so much experience in T20 cricket joining our squad for the 2019 season,” Robin Singh stated.

“Hafeez is a fantastic player who has had experience of cricket all over the world. We are certain that he will be a huge success at this year’s event, and we are really looking forward to him joining us at our training camp ahead of the competition.”

Hafeez is currently due to represent Edmonton Royals in the second edition of the Global T20 Canada. The 2019 edition of the CPL is slated to run from September 4 to October 12.

39-year-old Hafeez represented Pakistan in the recent 2019 World Cup in England and the all-rounder is yet to indicate any plans of retiring anytime soon. Hafeez has so far played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 89 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2003.