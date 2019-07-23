London – Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stunned the London crowd at the 2019 London Diamond League yesterday when she shot away from the field to record a stunning win in the women’s 100m.

At the second day on the Muller Anniversary Games on July 21, the 32-year-old, double Olympic & seven-time world champion clocked 10.78 seconds to beat a field that included the two fastest women of 2018, British Dina Asher-Smith (10.92) and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.98).

Fraser-Prycer came close to shattering her own six-year meet record of 10.77 which she set in 2013.

“Mommy Rocket” as she is now affectionately called, won her heat earlier in the day in a comfortable 10.95 seconds before sprinting to leave the field behind in the finals which included favourite Dina Asher-Smith, who had a blistering start.

The 10.78 win now represents Fraser-Pryce’s third-fastest time this year as well as her third sub-10.8 clocking this season. She previously recorded a 10.73 at the Jamaican trials and 10.74 at the Lausanne Diamond League Meet in Switzerland.

No woman in the history of track and field has recorded more sub 10.8 clockings than Fraser-Pryce, who has now run a total of 14.

Up next up for sprinter, who is back at her best only two years after she had a baby, are the Pan American Games in Peru from July 26 to August 11.